Managed Pressure Drilling Objectives of the Study, Research Methodology and Assumptions, Value Chain Analysis and Forecast by 2030

Global managed pressure drilling (MPD) market is anticipated to display a CAGR of 3.92% amid the figure time frame (2018-2023).

Managed Pressure Drilling Market: By Technology (Constant Bottom Hole Pressure, Mud Cap Drilling, Dual Gradient Drilling and Return Flow Control Drilling), By Tool (Rotating Control Device (RCD), Non-Return Valves (NRV) and Choke Manifold Systems), By Application (Onshore and Offshore) and Region – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market analysis

In 2017, world crude petroleum generation ascended by around 0.6 million barrels, every day. As the existing wells exhaust, search for new areas further increase. Be that as it may, these new areas are restricted and hard to work in, numerous multiple times, they are found in profound or ultra-remote oceans. This requires sending of cutting edge penetrating and extricating advances, for example, weights boring.

Market segmentation

The Global managed pressure drilling (MPD) market is segmented on the basis of its technology, tool, application, and regional demand. Based on its technology, the Managed Pressure Drilling Market is divided into Dual Gradient Drilling, Constant Bottom Hole Pressure, Mud Cap Drilling, Return Flow Control Drilling. On the basis of its tool, the Managed Pressure Drilling Market is classified into Rotating Control Device (RCD), Choke Manifold Systems and Non-Return Valves (NRV). Based on its application, the Managed Pressure Drilling Market is bifurcated into offshore and onshore.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global managed pressure drilling (MPD) market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

AFGlobal, Nabors Industries Ltd., Halliburton Inc., Ensign Energy Services, Enhanced Drilling Services, National Oilwell Varco, Air Drilling Associates, Inc., Schlumberger Limited, Weatherford International, Oilserv, Beyond Energy, among others are some of the major players in the Global managed pressure drilling (MPD) market.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

