Submersible Pumps Market Report Overview and Scope, Industry snapshot, Leading Companies and Opportunity Analysis by 2030

The market is expected to reach the value of SD 14,127.2 million by augmenting at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Submersible Pumps Market Research Report: by Industry (Water & Wastewater, Oil & Gas, Agriculture & Irrigation, Construction, Mining, Others), by Well Type (Bore Well, Open Well), by Operation (Multi Stage, Single Stage), by Power Rating (High Power, Medium Power, Low Power), and Region – Forecast to 2023

Market analysis

Submersible pumps are utilized in siphoning liquids while being submerged in oil wells. They use impellers that push the liquid dynamically towards the top. The expansion in mining activities all around the world is probably going to be a key driver for the global submersible pumps market over the forecast period. The benefits of submersible pumps over the customary jet pumps are probably going to bring about expanding adoption of the former framework over the coming years.

The higher proficiency offered by submersible siphons has a genuine effect in the mining and oil and gas segments, where drawing out all the liquid from a cavity is a fundamental procedure. Submersible pumps are likewise exceedingly utilized by all the major end-users. By the year 2023, the market is expected to reach the vaue of SD 14,127.2 million by augmenting at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Market segmentation

The global submersible pumps market based on its well type, is bifurcated into bore well and open well. On the basis of its operation, the market is segmented into multi-stage and single-stage. Based on its power rating, the market is divided into medium power, low power, and high power. On the basis of its end user, the market is segmented into agriculture and irrigation, water and wastewater, construction, oil and gas, mining, and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global submersible pumps market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

The Weir Group PLC (U.K.), Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland), and Grundfos (Denmark), Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan), EBARA CORPORATION (Japan), Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), among others are some of the major players in the global submersible pumps market.

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost every industry. The market witnessed a significant decline in investments, mainly in the energy and power sector. According to the estimations by the International Energy Agency, investments in the energy and power domain are projected to decrease by 10% in 2020 as compared to the pre-pandemic statistics. This indicate the condition of global marketplace along with severe challenges faced during pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific market is forecast to emerge as rapidly growing region in global market, owing to governments’ initiatives towards increasing urbanization and growing population leading to increasing demand of energy-based products and services. Also, North America is forecast to grow rapidly because of high energy consumption in the region and technological advancements across the sector. Energy consumption has been increasing in the region, mainly in the US; the primary energy consumption is segmented on the basis of nuclear electric power, petroleum, coal, renewable energy, and natural gas. The petroleum and natural gas segment is dominating the overall sector. In the mix of energy sources, petroleum accounts for around 35% of the overall consumption, whereas natural gas accounts for 34%.

