Taipei MRT trains run at reduced speed after 6.0 quake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck eastern Taiwan on Monday evening, with level 4 shock waves being registered in Taipei and New Taipei, the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) announced that MRT trains will operate at reduced speed as a precaution.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake temblor struck 56.7 kilometers east of Hualien County Hall, with a focal depth of 19.4 km at 5:46 p.m. on Monday evening, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB). An intensity level of 4 was registered in Taipei City, New Taipei City, and Yilan County.

The TRTC stated that after receiving the earthquake-related information at 5:47 p.m., it immediately implemented reduced speed operations of the trains in accordance with its standard operating procedure after a seismic event. Thus far, there have not been any reports of problems in the MRT system.

Taipei City Government said that due to the intensity of the shock, the Taipei Emergency Operation Center activated a Level 3 alert. The Public Works Department, Department of Urban Development, and Fire Department immediately dispatched personnel to MRT stations. Other units set up an emergency response team and launched a damage assessment to prepare for possible search and rescue actions.