Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Famed cartoon characters liven up New Taipei’s Bitan

Installation of cute cartoon creations scheduled to remain in Bitan until March 24

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/03 18:12
(New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department photo)

(New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An installation of the famed fictional characters Sumikko Gurashi has been attracting positive attention in Bitan, in New Taipei's Xidian District, since Dec. 23.

Sumikko Gurashi are produced by the Japanese company San-X and their name approximately translates to “life in the corner.” They will remain in situ until March 24, according to a Tourism and Travel Department press release.

The tourism department said the combination of the cartoon characters and the scenic river and mountains of Bitan are comforting for visitors. The lizard, its mother, and other Sumikko friends are lit from 6-10 p.m. every night.
.
Visitors to the Sumikko and friends installation at Bitan are recommended to hike the nearby Hemei Mountain Trail or bike along the Xindian River Bikeway.

Famed cartoon characters liven up New Taipei’s Bitan
(New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department photo)

Famed cartoon characters liven up New Taipei’s Bitan
(New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department photo)
Sumikko Gurashi
Bitan
Xidian District
Sumikko friends
Hemei Mountain Trail
Xindian River Bikeway

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: Astute statue observing mask rule in New Taipei
Photo of the Day: Astute statue observing mask rule in New Taipei
2021/06/14 17:09
Bitan Water Shows get underway in New Taipei on Saturday
Bitan Water Shows get underway in New Taipei on Saturday
2021/03/25 15:52
Newly completed bike path connects Bitan with Taipei Zoo
Newly completed bike path connects Bitan with Taipei Zoo
2021/03/09 16:37
Police officer falls to his death posing for photos on C. Taiwan’s Huoyanshan
Police officer falls to his death posing for photos on C. Taiwan’s Huoyanshan
2020/04/19 15:39
Jimmy’s floating super moon appears in New Taipei’s Bitan
Jimmy’s floating super moon appears in New Taipei’s Bitan
2019/09/15 21:31