Famed cartoon characters liven up New Taipei’s Bitan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An installation of the famed fictional characters Sumikko Gurashi has been attracting positive attention in Bitan, in New Taipei's Xidian District, since Dec. 23.

Sumikko Gurashi are produced by the Japanese company San-X and their name approximately translates to “life in the corner.” They will remain in situ until March 24, according to a Tourism and Travel Department press release.

The tourism department said the combination of the cartoon characters and the scenic river and mountains of Bitan are comforting for visitors. The lizard, its mother, and other Sumikko friends are lit from 6-10 p.m. every night.

Visitors to the Sumikko and friends installation at Bitan are recommended to hike the nearby Hemei Mountain Trail or bike along the Xindian River Bikeway.



(New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department photo)



(New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department photo)