Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 6.0 earthquake rocked all of Taiwan proper at 5:46 p.m. Monday evening (Jan. 3), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 56.7 kilometers east of Hualien County Hall, with a focal depth of 19.4 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Yilan County, Taipei City, and New Taipei City. An intensity level of 3 was recorded in Hualien County, Taichung City, Hsinchu County, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, and Changhua County.

An intensity level of 2 was felt in Nantou County, Taitung County, Keelung City, Miaoli County, Chiayi County, Yunlin County, and Chiayi City. A lesser intensity of 1 was registered in Kaohsiung City, Tainan City, Pingtung County, and Penghu County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.