Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan

Taipei, New Taipei, and Yilan register intensity level of 4

  1930
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/03 18:01
Map of magnitude 6.0 earthquake. (CWB image)

Map of magnitude 6.0 earthquake. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 6.0 earthquake rocked all of Taiwan proper at 5:46 p.m. Monday evening (Jan. 3), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 56.7 kilometers east of Hualien County Hall, with a focal depth of 19.4 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Yilan County, Taipei City, and New Taipei City. An intensity level of 3 was recorded in Hualien County, Taichung City, Hsinchu County, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, and Changhua County.

An intensity level of 2 was felt in Nantou County, Taitung County, Keelung City, Miaoli County, Chiayi County, Yunlin County, and Chiayi City. A lesser intensity of 1 was registered in Kaohsiung City, Tainan City, Pingtung County, and Penghu County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor
seismic event

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan
2021/12/30 15:01
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes southwestern Taiwan
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes southwestern Taiwan
2021/12/21 20:05
Powerful 7.4-magnitude quake strikes Indonesia; residents flee into streets
Powerful 7.4-magnitude quake strikes Indonesia; residents flee into streets
2021/12/14 13:50
Charter flights to facilitate Taiwan aid in global rescue missions
Charter flights to facilitate Taiwan aid in global rescue missions
2021/12/14 09:58
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes northeast Taiwan
2021/12/06 21:22