Taiwan’s Representative Office in US confirms 10 COVID cases

TECRO is therefore reducing its service hours from next Monday for public health reasons

By Chang Ya-chun, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/03 17:20
TECRO has adjusted its service hours because of COVID cases. ( MOFA photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) will only provide service from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m from next Monday (Jan.10), due to 10 confirmed COVID cases among staff.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced Monday (Jan. 3) that five more cases have been confirmed at TECRO, added to the five previously confirmed cases. TECRO's service hours will be adjusted for the sake of public health, MOFA said.

The agency added that collection and pick-up are only available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. from Jan. 10, as the office will not open to the public in the afternoon. Use of postal services are encouraged as an alternative.

MOFA pointed out that among the five new cases, except for one in hospital, the others are in home quarantine and have mild or no symptoms. TECRO has arranged for those who have had contact with the confirmed cases to undergo nucleic acid tests (PCR) and will continue to monitor the health status of the staff concerned.
TECRO
MOFA
Omicron variant
U.S
service hours

Updated : 2022-01-03 18:57 GMT+08:00

