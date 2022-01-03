Taiwan housing prices continued to climb in third quarter of 2021

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The home price index increased by more than 2% during the third quarter of last year, according to data released by the Ministry of the Interior (MOI).

The index, which measures changes in residential property values, rose 2.15% from the second quarter to 114.83 for the whole country, according to CNA. Compared to Q3 last year, the index rose by 7.43%.

Tainan saw the largest growth in housing prices, rising 3.06% from Q2 and 11.34% since 2020. The southern city had the highest growth rate of the six special municipalities, which include Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung.

The MOI said most of the home sales in Tainan were located in Yongkang, Eastern, West Central, and Anping districts.

According to the index, housing prices in Taipei increased by 1.64% from a quarter earlier and 6.03% from a year earlier, while prices in New Taipei rose by 1.84% from the previous quarter and 5.46% from a year prior. Home prices in Taoyuan rose 2.56% from Q2 and 8.14% from 2020, while prices in Taichung went up 2.89% from Q2 and 10.16% from 2020.

Meanwhile, Kaohsiung saw home prices increase by 2.64% from a quarter earlier and 7.81% from a year earlier, MOI data showed.

The ministry pointed to strong economic recovery as the main reason for continued housing price increases in addition to low interest rates and loose monetary policy from the Central Bank. In an attempt to push down prices, the Central Bank introduced a fourth round of credit control in the housing market in December.