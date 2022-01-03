Lawmaker accuses Taiwan ambassador to Nicaragua of treason

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A former lawmaker is accusing Taiwan's former ambassador to Nicaragua of treason after quitting his post before the banana republic cut ties with Taiwan and obtaining Nicaraguan citizenship.

Nicaragua announced it would sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of China on Dec. 9, and on Dec. 26 Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega ordered Taiwan's embassy and all associated assets to be seized and transferred to the Chinese government. A little more than two months earlier on Sept. 28, Taiwan’s ambassador in Nicaragua at the time, Jaime Wu (吳進木), stated his decision to retire and intention to remain in Nicaragua, before officially stepping down on Nov. 17.

On Dec. 10, just one day after Nicaragua cut ties with Taiwan, it announced that it had granted Wu Nicaraguan citizenship. Fearing a breach in state secrets, former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Lin Cho-shui (林濁水), took to Facebook on Sunday (Jan. 2) to criticize the move as an act of treason and demanded the immediate retraction of his pension.

Lin accused Wu of deception by only announcing "good news" prior to the severance of diplomatic relations. He described his presentation of such false information and his failure to return to Taiwan to report after the diplomatic break occurred as "a series of actions that were unreasonable."

The former lawmaker criticized Wu's actions as being "completely treasonous." He then leveled criticism at government agencies for failing to take decisive action, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs still spoke on his behalf. What was the national security system doing? This is ridiculous! This still hasn't been seriously investigated?"

Lin then demanded that the Ministry of Civil Service immediately confiscate Wu's government pension.

According to regulations, ambassadors abroad are personnel with access to classified information and are regulated by the Classified National Security Information Protection Act (國家機密保護法) and are required to return to Taiwan when their tenure ends at an embassy and cannot leave the country without official permission for three years.

In response, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) stated that the former ambassador was unable to return to Taiwan because he was caring for his wife who has mobility impairments. Wu pledged that in the future a more rigorous review of the incident would be conducted.