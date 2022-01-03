Doncic returns from 10-game absence, leads Mavs past Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Theo Maledon (11) goes to the basket in front of Dallas Mavericks' Marquese Chriss, right, in the second half of an NBA ba... Oklahoma City Thunder guard Theo Maledon (11) goes to the basket in front of Dallas Mavericks' Marquese Chriss, right, in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams in the first half of an NBA basketball gam... Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) goes to the basket in front of Dallas Mavericks center Moses Brown, left, in the second half of an NBA bas... Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) goes to the basket in front of Dallas Mavericks center Moses Brown, left, in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams, left, shoots in front of Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in the first half of an NBA basketbal... Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams, left, shoots in front of Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Theo Maledon, right, in the first half of an NBA basketb... Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Theo Maledon, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Dallas Mavericks forward Sterling Brown (0) drives up the court in front of Oklahoma City Thunder center Aleksej Pokusevski (17) in the first half of ... Dallas Mavericks forward Sterling Brown (0) drives up the court in front of Oklahoma City Thunder center Aleksej Pokusevski (17) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) goes to the basket between Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) and Marquese Chriss, right, in the... Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) goes to the basket between Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) and Marquese Chriss, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) in the first half of an NBA basketball game ... Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Luka Doncic had 14 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in his return from a 10-game absence and Marquese Criss came off the bench to score a season-high 15 points, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 95-86 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.

Doncic played with a long brace on his left knee and saw just over 31 minutes in his first game in 23 days. He was content with setting up teammates for baskets after missing five games with ankle soreness and five more games due to virus health and safety protocols.

Criss, on his second 10-day contract after joining the Mavericks on Dec. 21, shot 6 of 9 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and had seven rebounds. He had played in just seven NBA games in the previous two seasons before signing with the Mavericks last month.

Oklahoma City's Josh Giddey, back after three games in the health and safety protocols, had 17 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds for his first triple-double. He is the youngest NBA player to have a triple-double at 19 years, 2 months, 23 days.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed his second game this week, this time being placed in the health and safety protocols Saturday following his 23-point performance in an New Year’s Eve win over the Knicks. ... Only two officials were available for the game after crew chief Brent Barnaky was placed in the health and safety protocols earlier in the day. Veteran NBA ref Leon Wood and G League callup Dannica Mosher handled officiating duties.

Mavericks: Dallas won its third straight over the Thunder, cutting the all-time series advantage for the Thunder to 84-81

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host Denver on Monday

Thunder: Visit Minnesota on Wednesday

