Brown scores career-high 50 points, Celtics top Magic in OT

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots a three-point shot over the defense of Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) during the first half of an N... Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots a three-point shot over the defense of Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored a career-high 50 points, rallying the Boston Celtics from 14 points down late in the fourth quarter in a 116-111 overtime victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night.

Brown scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, then opened OT with his fifth 3-pointer. Brown, whose previous career high was 46 against the Knicks on Oct. 20, also had 11 rebounds as the Celtics avoided losing for the fourth time in five games. He was 19 of 29 from the field.

Marcus Smart added 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for the Celtics, who needed an 11-2 run down the stretch to force overtime. Dennis Schroder had 21 points and seven assists.

Terrence Ross scored 33 points for the Magic.

RAPTORS 120, KNICKS 105

TORONTO (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 19 of his season-high 35 points in the third quarter, Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 14 rebounds and Toronto extended its home winning streak against New York to 11 games.

Evan Fournier led the depleted Knicks with 20 points. RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin each had 19.

The Raptors played before a mostly empty arena for the second straight game after Ontario’s provincial government reduced capacity limits to a maximum of 1,000 people in an attempt to control the spread of COVID-19. No tickets were sold, and only friends and family were allowed entry.

CAVALIERS 108, PACERS 104

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Evan Mobley had 24 points and nine rebounds, Kevin Love scored 20 points and Cleveland beat Indiana to snap a three-game losing streak.

Jarrett Allen scored 18 points and Lamar Stevens added a season-high 15 for Cleveland, which trailed 84-73 in the third quarter before going on a 17-0 run to take the lead for good.

Domantas Sabonis had 32 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Pacers. Indiana has dropped four straight overall and hasn’t won on the road since Nov. 22 in Chicago.

KINGS 115, HEAT 113

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 24 points over the final six minutes, including two free throws with 6.2 seconds left, and Sacramento ended Miami's five-game winning streak.

Buddy Hield added 26 points, and Damian Jones had 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Tyler Herro and Omer Yurtseven had 22 points apiece for Miami. Kyle Lowry added 14 points and 12 assists.