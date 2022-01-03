Panthers' Sam Bennett banned 3 games for hit to head

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) takes a shot on goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, J... Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) takes a shot on goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Reaves)

NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett was suspended three games without pay by the NHL on Sunday for an illegal check to the head of Montreal Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette during a game Saturday.

Bennett, who scored twice during Florida's 5-2 win, injured Paquette with his hit 3:09 into the first period. Paquette took possession of the puck in front of his own net and turned up ice to make a pass when Bennett glided in and drove a shoulder into Paquette's head.

Paquette left with a neck injury and did not return. Bennett wasn't penalized on the play.

The 25-year-old Bennett is considered a repeat offender under terms of the league's collective bargaining agreement and will forfeit just under $162,000. He has 11 goals and six assists in 26 games this season.

