Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Panthers' Sam Bennett banned 3 games for hit to head

By Associated Press
2022/01/03 09:22
Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) takes a shot on goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, J...

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) takes a shot on goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, J...

NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett was suspended three games without pay by the NHL on Sunday for an illegal check to the head of Montreal Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette during a game Saturday.

Bennett, who scored twice during Florida's 5-2 win, injured Paquette with his hit 3:09 into the first period. Paquette took possession of the puck in front of his own net and turned up ice to make a pass when Bennett glided in and drove a shoulder into Paquette's head.

Paquette left with a neck injury and did not return. Bennett wasn't penalized on the play.

The 25-year-old Bennett is considered a repeat offender under terms of the league's collective bargaining agreement and will forfeit just under $162,000. He has 11 goals and six assists in 26 games this season.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-03 11:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve firework display rings in 2022
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve firework display rings in 2022
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
HH-60W helicopters too expensive for Taiwan
HH-60W helicopters too expensive for Taiwan
Round-the-island cyclists fined for using east Taiwan highway
Round-the-island cyclists fined for using east Taiwan highway
Taiwan singer Show Lo makes comeback with New Year concert
Taiwan singer Show Lo makes comeback with New Year concert
Scenic spot on Taiwan's Alishan reopens after 22 years
Scenic spot on Taiwan's Alishan reopens after 22 years
Taiwan confirms 3 quarantine hotel cases as Omicron infections
Taiwan confirms 3 quarantine hotel cases as Omicron infections
"