Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, deployed missile systems to monitor PLAAF planes

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/03 10:38
Chinese Y-8 RECCE plane. (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 RECCE plane. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military plane entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday (Jan. 2), marking the second intrusion this month.

A single People’s Liberation Army Air Force Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF plane.

So far this month, two Chinese military spotter planes have been spotted in Taiwan’s identification zone. In December, a total of 86 PLAAF aircraft were monitored there, including 48 fighter planes, two bombers, and 36 turboprops.

Since September of last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into the ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Chinese military spotter plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight path of Chinese plane on Jan. 2. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese military plane enters Taiwan's ADIZ on New Year’s Day
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan's ADIZ on New Year’s Day
2022/01/01 11:08
China threatens ‘drastic measures’ if Taiwan moves on independence
China threatens ‘drastic measures’ if Taiwan moves on independence
2021/12/31 11:44
3 Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/12/31 08:59
5 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
5 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/12/30 09:30
5 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
5 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/12/29 10:03

Updated : 2022-01-03 11:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve firework display rings in 2022
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve firework display rings in 2022
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
HH-60W helicopters too expensive for Taiwan
HH-60W helicopters too expensive for Taiwan
Round-the-island cyclists fined for using east Taiwan highway
Round-the-island cyclists fined for using east Taiwan highway
Taiwan singer Show Lo makes comeback with New Year concert
Taiwan singer Show Lo makes comeback with New Year concert
Scenic spot on Taiwan's Alishan reopens after 22 years
Scenic spot on Taiwan's Alishan reopens after 22 years
Taiwan confirms 3 quarantine hotel cases as Omicron infections
Taiwan confirms 3 quarantine hotel cases as Omicron infections
"