Bangladesh 220-4 at lunch, day 3, 1st test vs New Zealand

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — Bangladesh lost steadfast opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy early on Monday but continued to show resistnce, reaching 220-4 at lunch on the third day of the first cricket test against New Zealand.

Joy had been the anchor of the Bangladesh innings on the second day as it replied to New Zealand’s first innings of 328. He was 70 not out at stumps after starting his innings before lunch and batting through all of the last two sessions.

Joy’s stalwart contribution came to an end early on the third day when he was out for 78 when Bangladesh was then 184-3.

The tourists also lost the veteran Mushfiqur Rahim (12) who was bowled by Trent Boult in the ninth over of the second new ball.

Bangladesh defied expectations with their impressive performance over the first two full days of the test. Having never won a match in New Zealand in any format and without several of their leading players, the tourists weren’t expected to tax the Kiwis who are playing their first test at home after winning the World Test Championship.

But they bowled well to support captain Mominul Haque’s decision to field on winning the toss, especially on the morning of the second day when they captured New Zealand’s last five wickets for only 70 runs.

Joy then batted superbly in partnership with Najmul Hossain Shanto (64), putting on 104 for the second wicket and leave Bangladesh in a strong position after two days.

After his patient performance on Sunday, Joy fell to an unusually casual shot. He followed a ball from Neil Wagner which was wide of his off stump, dangled the bat and steered the ball to Henry Nicholls at backward point.

Wagner almost had another victim — his fourth of the innings — when Mominul Haque clearly edged a delivery to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell. But replays showed Wagner had over-stepped and Bangladesh was saved from the loss of two wickets in quick succession.

Wagner was bowling with a full head of steam when New Zealand surprisingly chose to take the new ball as soon as it was due in the 80th over. Mominul and Mushfiqur looked sound against the new ball early on, until Mushfiqur played a lazy shot at a ball bowled by Boult from wider on the crease.

The ball was angled directly into the stumps but Mushfiqur played casually across the line and was bowled.

Mominul (17) and wicketkeeper Liton Das (12) carried Bangladesh to lunch without further loss.

