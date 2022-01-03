Nico Hischier scores in overtime, Devils beat Capitals 4-3

New Jersey Devils' P.K. Subban (76) moves the puck as Washington Capitals' Conor Sheary (73) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, S... New Jersey Devils' P.K. Subban (76) moves the puck as Washington Capitals' Conor Sheary (73) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Washington Capitals' Dmitry Orlov (9) reaches for the puck as New Jersey Devils' Pavel Zacha (37) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey gam... Washington Capitals' Dmitry Orlov (9) reaches for the puck as New Jersey Devils' Pavel Zacha (37) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

New Jersey Devils' Yegor Sharangovich (17) celebrates with teammate Jack Hughes, left, after scoring a goal against Washington Capitals goalie Ilya Sa... New Jersey Devils' Yegor Sharangovich (17) celebrates with teammate Jack Hughes, left, after scoring a goal against Washington Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left.

Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson scored in a 1:14 span of the first period for the Devils, and John Carlson connected for Washington with 47 seconds left in the period.

Hischier gave New Jersey a 3-1 lead 22 seconds into the second period.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 27 saves for the Devils. Ilya Samsonov stopped 33 shots for the Capitals.

Alain Nasreddine directed the Devils for the second straight game. Coach Lindy Ruff tested positive for COVID-19 before Friday’s game.

New Jersey won its third straight overall, beating Washington for the first time since Feb. 22, 2020.

NOTES: Washington F Nicklas Backstrom and F T.J. Oshie were out with non-COVID-19 illnesses. Backstrom has played just three games this season. … The Capitals sent F Aliaksei Protas to Hershey of the AHL. … New Jersey D Dougie Hamilton was hit in the face with a puck in the first period and did not return.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host Boston on Tuesday night.

Capitals: At St. Louis on Friday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports