Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Krikke lifts Valparaiso past Illinois State 81-76 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/01/03 06:53
Krikke lifts Valparaiso past Illinois State 81-76 in OT

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Ben Krikke had 18 points to lead five Valparaiso players in double figures as the Beacons turned back Illinois State 81-76 in overtime in Missouri Valley Conference play on Sunday.

Trevor Anderson added 14 points and six assists for Valparaiso (8-6, 1-1). Eron Gordon pitched in with 13 points and eight rebounds, Kobe King scored 12. Sheldon Edwards finished with 12 points — hitting a 3-pointer and four free throws in the extra period.

Antonio Reeves had 24 points to pace the Redbirds (8-7, 1-1). Sy Chatman added 23 points. Chatman sank 1 of 2 free throws with 7 seconds remaining to send the game to OT. Josiah Strong had 15 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-03 08:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve firework display rings in 2022
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve firework display rings in 2022
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
HH-60W helicopters too expensive for Taiwan
HH-60W helicopters too expensive for Taiwan
Round-the-island cyclists fined for using east Taiwan highway
Round-the-island cyclists fined for using east Taiwan highway
Taiwan singer Show Lo makes comeback with New Year concert
Taiwan singer Show Lo makes comeback with New Year concert
Scenic spot on Taiwan's Alishan reopens after 22 years
Scenic spot on Taiwan's Alishan reopens after 22 years
Taiwan confirms 3 quarantine hotel cases as Omicron infections
Taiwan confirms 3 quarantine hotel cases as Omicron infections
"