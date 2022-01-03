Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mostafa leads Coastal Carolina over Emory & Henry 76-62

By Associated Press
2022/01/03 06:51
Mostafa leads Coastal Carolina over Emory & Henry 76-62

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Essam Mostafa had 20 points and 13 rebounds as Coastal Carolina defeated Emory & Henry 76-62 on Sunday.

Vince Cole had 18 points for Coastal Carolina (9-5). Rudi Williams added 12 points. Wilfried Likayi had seven rebounds and three blocks.

Micah Banks had 15 points for the Wasps. Cade Looney added 13 points. Gabe Brown had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-03 08:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve firework display rings in 2022
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve firework display rings in 2022
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
HH-60W helicopters too expensive for Taiwan
HH-60W helicopters too expensive for Taiwan
Round-the-island cyclists fined for using east Taiwan highway
Round-the-island cyclists fined for using east Taiwan highway
Taiwan singer Show Lo makes comeback with New Year concert
Taiwan singer Show Lo makes comeback with New Year concert
Scenic spot on Taiwan's Alishan reopens after 22 years
Scenic spot on Taiwan's Alishan reopens after 22 years
Taiwan confirms 3 quarantine hotel cases as Omicron infections
Taiwan confirms 3 quarantine hotel cases as Omicron infections
"