Mostafa leads Coastal Carolina over Emory & Henry 76-62

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Essam Mostafa had 20 points and 13 rebounds as Coastal Carolina defeated Emory & Henry 76-62 on Sunday.

Vince Cole had 18 points for Coastal Carolina (9-5). Rudi Williams added 12 points. Wilfried Likayi had seven rebounds and three blocks.

Micah Banks had 15 points for the Wasps. Cade Looney added 13 points. Gabe Brown had seven rebounds.

