Noll scores 20 to lift Cornell over Dartmouth 79-71

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Dean Noll had a season-high 20 points as Cornell got past Dartmouth 79-71 on Sunday.

The game marked the first Ivy League matchup of the season for both teams.

Chris Manon had 16 points for Cornell (9-3, 1-0), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Kobe Dickson added five assists.

Aaryn Rai had 16 points for the Big Green (3-9, 0-1), whose losing streak reached eight games. Garrison Wade added 15 points. Dame Adelekun had 14 points.

