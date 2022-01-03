Alexa
Noll scores 20 to lift Cornell over Dartmouth 79-71

By Associated Press
2022/01/03 06:51
ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Dean Noll had a season-high 20 points as Cornell got past Dartmouth 79-71 on Sunday.

The game marked the first Ivy League matchup of the season for both teams.

Chris Manon had 16 points for Cornell (9-3, 1-0), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Kobe Dickson added five assists.

Aaryn Rai had 16 points for the Big Green (3-9, 0-1), whose losing streak reached eight games. Garrison Wade added 15 points. Dame Adelekun had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-03 08:21 GMT+08:00

