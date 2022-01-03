Morrison helps No. 13 Georgia women rally past Florida 73-69

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Que Morrison scored 12 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter to help rally No. 13 Georgia to a 73-69 win over Florida on Sunday.

Morrison had only two points in the first half and finished just 4-of-13 shooting but was perfect from the line in 10 attempts, including eight in the final period.

With Georgia (12-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) trailing by seven with seven minutes remaining, the Lady Bulldogs finished the game outscoring the Gators 20-9 with Morrison giving Georgia the lead for good with two free throws with 1:43 to go and icing the game with two more with 1.9 seconds left.

Malury Bates added 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting. She grabbed six rebounds, as did Morrison, who also had four assists and five of Georgia's 15 steals. The Bulldogs turned 26 Florida turnovers into 29 points.

Georgia was again without leading scorer and rebounder Jenna Staiti, who missed the Bulldogs' previous game, a 68-62 loss to LSU, because of health and safety protocols.

Jordyn Merritt scored 18 points, Kiara Smith added 17 with eight rebounds and five assists and Nina Rickards had 15 points for the Gators (10-4, 0-1), who had a four-game win streak snapped.

Georgia trailed by 16 early in the second period before scoring the final 11 points of the half to get within 34-33.

Georgia has won the last nine meetings.

