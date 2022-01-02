Global Collaborative Robotics Market Share, Size 2021 To 2030 Consumption Analysis By Application, Future Demand, Leading Players, Competitive Situation And Emerging Trends

Global Collaborative Robotics Market Outlook 2025 provides an in-depth study of the current state of new generation collaborative robotics market. These robots have successfully stretched the boundaries of robotic automation and changed our preconceived notion of robots by working side-by-side of humans.

The report provides a basic overview of the collaborative robots with type of existent collaborative applications. It also provides specific details on leading collaborative robots available in the market.

The report provides with prudent market analysis of the collaborative robotics market both in terms of value and volume. Furthermore, detailed analysis of leading robotics markets such as the United States, China, Japan, South Korea and Germany are provided in the report.

Trends and development prevailing in the industry and major market dynamics those driving and inhibiting industry?s growth has also been elaborated in the report. In addition to this, descriptive analysis of targeted application of various collaborative robots with their specifications also features in the report.

Leading robot industry players have been profiled in the report on parameters such as business overview, product pipeline, financials, pricing, revenues and business strategies. With 38 tables and figures specific to the industry, the report contains key statistics on the state of the industry and presents most unbiased picture of the industry which can help clients in making investment decisions.

Robots play an important role in this new era of manufacturing. They are increasingly becoming an essential part of the integrated ecosystem which is popularly known as Internet of Things, Services and People. With enhancement of robotic technologies and continuous development of artificial intelligence in robotics, robotics applications have much broadened. The new generation of the promising collaborative robot technologies has successfully stretched the boundaries of robotic automation by redefining the types of industrial processes which can undergo automation. This new breed of robot can be easily integrated into real-world manufacturing settings, thereby further simplifying processes. Easy integration is facilitated by its ease of deployment, installation and intuitive programming.

Traditional robots are being replaced by these cooperating, dual arm and mobility robots. These robots are designed with high degree of safety standards and can work side-by-side of humans without any intervening fencing.

Growth of the global collaborative robotics market is fueled by surge in demand from automotive industry, reduction of labour cost and growth in demand from developing and emerging economies. Off late, use of collaborative robots in general industries has been gaining besides most dominant automotive industry which accounts for majority share of automation.

Ironically, despite strong momentum associated with the development and adoption of robotic technology in numerous industries, its widespread adoption still lags behind. Some of the factors responsible for these are high costs involved, risk of injury in collaborative operation and lower manual of manual dexterity provided by robots.

The report also covers section on major trends and industry developments prevailing in recent years. Some of these trends are expected downtrend of average price of Collaborative robots in upcoming years, rising incidences of VC funding in the industry and equipping artificial intelligence in visual perception of Collaborative robots. The report also prudently analyzes the development of newer generation of collaborative industrial robotics, with a focus on the leading 5 global markets which includes the US, China, Japan, South Korea and Germany.

The report highlights key players operating in the robotics industry. These include Universal Robots A/S, Rethink Robotics, ABB Group and Fanuc Corporation. These players have been profiled based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, financial and business strategies. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. The report includes relevant information which can be fruitful for clients in evaluating opportunities in global collaborative robotics market.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market.

