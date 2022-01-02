Buildings Automation and Control Systems (BACS) Market 2021 Major Players, Competitive Spectrum, Revenue Share and Sales Projections by 2030

Surge in construction activities, high energy consumption and energy related legislation, coupled with increasing focus on sustainability has been key contributors to growth of global Business Automation and Control Systems (BACS) market.

The report Global Buildings Automation and Control Systems (BACS) – Focus on Segments HVAC, BEMS and EAC Market Outlook 2026 provides an in-depth analysis of BACS market overall as well as major market segments such as Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS), Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) and Electronic Access Control (EAC). Market outlook for overall BACS market as well as aforementioned sub-segments has been provided for the period 2021-26.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global Business Automation and Control Systems (BACS) market.

The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Segmentation

? Product

? Service & Maintenance

? Value-Add

Market Segmentation (Systems)

? Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS)

? Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

? Electronic Access Control (EAC)

Geographical Coverage

? EMEA

? Europe

? Asia

? Americas

? The US

Key Vendors

? Automated Logic Corporation

? Honeywell International Inc.

? Johnson Controls

? Schneider Electric

Buildings are topmost energy consumers accounting for around 41% total primary energy requirement globally. Optimization of energy efficiency has gained utmost importance both from ecological as well as economic perspective. Companies are adopting highly-efficient building automation systems in order to tap into high potential energy saving.

Building Automation and Control Systems (BACS) refers to centralized systems that monitor, control, and record the functions of building services systems. It equips users with electronic network of devices which are designed to monitor and control the mechanical, security, lighting, HVAC and humidity control and ventilation systems in the buildings.

Global Building Automation and Control Systems market is driven by growth of construction industry, rise in energy consumption, focus on sustainability and energy efficiency-related legislation. However, the market faces several challenges related to cyber security, reluctance in adoption, dearth of skilled labour and high installation cost involved.

The market is characterized by leading trends such as cloud penetration of BACS/BEMS monitoring & management, intelligent HVAC system, dominance of Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Air Conditioning, Legacy Upgrades & Integration and adoption of Internet of Things.

The report Global Buildings Automation and Control Systems (BACS) – Focus on Segments HVAC, BEMS and EAC Market Outlook 2026 provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global building automation and control systems market with detailed analysis of major market segments such as Building Energy Management System (BEMS), Electronic Access Control (EAC) and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) markets. Future forecasts of BACS market overall and across various sub-segments till 2022 is provided in the report. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major international industry players operating in the global BACS market include Automated Logic Corporation (United Technologies), Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls and Schneider Electric, among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparisons of the aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global building automation systems market.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report

