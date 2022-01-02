Dental Market Share 2021 Research Strategies, Growth Dynamics, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2030

Dental industry is rapidly getting more digital. With an ever-increasing ensemble of digital technologies, digital treatment is evolving at fast pace in various aspects. The report Global Dental Market (Implants, Equipment & Prosthetics)-Focus on Cosmetic Dentistry: Market Outlook 2027 provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global dental market with detailed analysis of market segments such as Dental Implants, Dental Prosthetics and Dental Equipment.

The analysis is provided for all the major dental market across the world such as The US, Germany, France, China, Australia and Hong Kong. Market outlook for overall market as well as for various segments for aforementioned regions has been provided for the period 2021-27.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market-specific growth opportunities in global dental health market.

The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Segments

? Dental Equipment

? Dental Implants

? Dental Prosthetics

Geographical Coverage

? North America – The US

? Europe – Germany & France

? Asia Pacific – China, Australia & Hong Kong

Companies Coverage

? Straumann Group

? Danaher Corporation

? Dentsply Sirona

? Henry Schein, Inc.

? Zimmer Biomet

Dentistry is an evergreen branch of medicine with exceptional growth prospects. It specializes in diagnosis and treatment of teeth and gum ailments. Dental market can be segmented into Dental Implants, Dental Prosthetics and Dental Equipment. Dental implant is an artificial tooth that is inserted into the jawbone for restoration purpose. Dental prosthetic deals with reconstruction of damaged teeth or replacement of missing teeth using dental prosthetic such as crown, bridge or denture. Dental equipment comprises of tools, appliances and apparatus which aids in diagnosis and treatment of dental problems.

Global dental market is fast evolving from being restorative dentistry to preventive and aesthetic dentistry. Rise in popularity of aesthetic dentistry has led to consequent emergence of cosmetic dentistry. Growth of dental market worldwide is primarily attributed to high demand for teeth correction and alignment, rising disposable income of middle class population, aging population, increasing awareness of cosmetic dentistry and low market penetration of dentistry. However, factors restraining growth of the industry includes lack of reimbursement options, expensive dental imaging procedure and postponement of dental treatment.

Cosmetic dentistry market is further analysed with detailed market outlook for global as well as regional markets such as North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Future forecasts of Dental market overall and across various sub-segments has been provided till 2022, for all the geographies. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global as well as regional dental and cosmetic dentistry market.

