Radiopharmaceutical Market 2021 Objectives of the Study, Research Methodology and Assumptions, Value Chain Analysis and Forecast by 2030

Technological advancement in global radiopharmaceutical industry has brought in new radiopharmaceuticals for use in molecular imaging. These are immensely beneficial in early diagnosis of various diseases.

The market is further analyzed with detailed market outlook for global as well as regional markets such as North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Market outlook for overall market as well as for various segments for aforementioned regions has been provided for the period 2021-27.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market-specific growth opportunities in global radiopharmaceutical market.

The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Segments

? Diagnostics

? Therapeutics

Geographical Coverage

? North America – The US

? Europe – The UK & Germany

? Asia Pacific – Japan & China

Companies Coverage

? Siemens Healthineers AG

? GE Healthcare

? IBA RadioPharma Solutions

? Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

? Eckert & Ziegler

Radiopharmaceuticals are unique medicinal formulations containing radioisotopes which finds applications in clinical areas for diagnostic or therapeutics of human diseases. It is an essential component of nuclear medicine with extensive usage in the field.

It facilitates non-invasive diagnostic imaging to provide functional and structural information about diseased tissues and organs. It is widely employed in healthcare segments for therapeutic uses, orthopedics, oncology, radiosynoviorthesis, etc. Advancement in the industry has brought about advent of technologies such as PET and SPECT scans which further broadens reach of radiopharmaceuticals.

In fact, growth dynamics of healthcare industry overall moves in conjugation with that of radiopharmaceuticals due to its widespread application in various healthcare domains such as cardiology, oncology, neurology, etc. Market demand for radiopharmaceuticals has been consistently progressing due to higher incidences of chronic diseases, prevalence of cancer and other cardiac ailments and increasing awareness of radiopharmaceuticals. However, some of the factors restraining growth of the industry are stringent regulatory norms, scarcity of radioisotopes and high cost of procedure.

The market is further analyzed with detailed market outlook for global as well as regional markets such as North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Future forecasts of radiopharmaceutical market overall and across various sub-segments has been provided till 2024, for all the geographies. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analyzed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global as well as regional radiopharmaceutical market.’

What is the aim of the report?

The market report presents the estimated market size, by the end of the forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

