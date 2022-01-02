Insulin Market 2021 Technological Strategies, Business Advancements and Top-Vendor Landscape to 2030

Diabetes has emerged as a major economic burden with high associated human and financial cost. It a chronic disease affecting millions of population globally every year. Insulin is administered to the diabetic patient using various insulin delivery devices; out of these insulin pen is the most preferred option.

The report Global Insulin Market – Focus on Insulin Delivery Devices Market Outlook 2027 provides an in-depth analysis of global insulin therapy market, focusing on insulin delivery devices such as vial and syringes, insulin pen, insulin pump, etc.

The report has been segmented as follows:-

Market Segmentation

? Insulin Market

? Insulin Delivery Devices Market

Market Segmentation by Geography

? Europe

? North America and Caribbean

? China

Key Vendors

? Novo Nordisk

? Sanofi Aventis

? Eli Lilly and Company

? Merck and Company

Diabetes has emerged as one of the largest health emergencies of modern age resulting in life-changing complications. It is a chronic condition occurring as a result of insufficient insulin production or inability to use insulin. Worldwide, diabetes population has been increasing at an astounding rate every year.

Insulin is a hormone responsible for regulating blood glucose level as part of metabolism. Depending on the type of diabetes (type 1 diabetes or type 2 diabetes) insulin therapy is used for replacement of insulin that the body is unable to produce. Insulin is generally administered subcutaneously via various methods such as vial and syringe, insulin pen and continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion (CSII). Insulin pens are one of the most convenient and precise insulin delivery option available in the market.

Growth of the global insulin market is propelled by increasing prevalence diabetes, rise in geriatric population, growing obese population, propagation of diabetes management awareness and government impetus. Major factors restraining growth of the market are high cost of insulin, insurance coverage issue, high competition and stringent regulatory pressure.

The report is segmented on the basis of insulin delivery devices market such as syringes, vials, insulin pumps, etc. Market analysis for these devices is provided for current as well as forecasted period. Furthermore, insulin therapy market assessment is done across major markets such as Europe, North America and China. In-depth analysis of insulin therapy in aforementioned regions is done on the basis of overall insulin market size and market share by treatment option.

Leading industry players operating in the global insulin therapy market include Novo Nordisk, Sanofi Aventis, Eli Lilly and Company; and Merck & Co. These industry players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, financial and business strategies.

The report also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global insulin therapy market.

