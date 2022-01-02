Orthopedic Implant Market Research 2021 Leading Players, Regional Development and SWOT Analysis by 2030

Surge in ageing population and prevalence of degenerative musculoskeletal system disorders coupled with high healthcare expenditure in Japan has been key contributors to growth of orthopaedic implants market in the nation.

The report Global Orthopaedic Implants Market – Focus on Japan Market Outlook 2027 provides an in-depth analysis of global as well as Japanese orthopedic implants market focusing on major segments such as knee, hip, elbow and shoulder implants. Market outlook for overall orthopedic implants as well as aforementioned sub-segments has been provided for the period 2021-27.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in Japanese orthopedic implants market.

The report has been segmented as follows:-

Market Segmentation

? Orthopedic Implants

? Knee Implants

? Hip Implants

? Elbow Implants

? Shoulder Implants

? Others

Key Vendors – MNCs

? Stryker Corporation

? Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

? Smith & Nephew

? DePuy Synthes

Key Vendors – Japanese

? Japan MDM, Inc.

? KYOCERA Corporation

? Seikagaku Corporation

? Teijin Nakashima Medical Co., Ltd.

Japan is one of the worlds leading medical devices market and largest orthopedic devices market in Asia. The market constitutes of large joint reconstruction devices, small bone and joint orthopedic devices, extremities and trauma devices. Large joint reconstruction devices especially hip and knee prosthetics are the major sales contributor to nations orthopedic implants market.

Japanese hip and knee implant market is expected to exhibit moderate growth in the near future as the market has relatively matured. Spine implant market is expected to emerge with strong growth forecast.

Nations fast-ageing demographic profile, prevalence of degenerative disorders in the musculoskeletal system such as arthritis and spine disorders, and high public health spending has been major growth contributors in Japanese orthopedic implants market. Furthermore, Japanese government is also actively attracting medical tourists by providing high-quality orthopedic procedures which in turn will drive market growth. However, the Japanese orthopedic market faces several challenges such as high entry barrier, issues related to pricing and reimbursements, cultural aversion to invasive surgical procedures.

The report Global Orthopaedic Implants Market-Focus on Japan Market Outlook 2027 provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the Japanese orthopaedic implant market. It further provides detailed analysis of various sub-segments such as Hip implant, Knee implants, Shoulder implant, Elbow implant and others.

Future forecasts of Japanese orthopaedic implants market overall and across various sub-segments till 2027 is provided in the report. Furthermore, major industry players, both international and domestic, have been prudently analyzed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global as well as Japanese orthopaedic implants market.’

