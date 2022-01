Nutraceutical Market Outlook 2021: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, and Forecast Research Report 2030

Ageing population, rise in disposable income, coupled with increasing healthcare awareness has been key contributors to growth of global nutraceutical market.

The report Global Nutraceutical Market Outlook 2027 [By Type (Functional Food, Functional Beverage & Dietary Supplements), By Application (Prebiotic and Probiotic & Phytonutrients), By Region (The US, Europe, Japan, China & India)] provides an in-depth analysis of nutraceutical market overall as well as major market segments such as Functional Food, Functional Beverage & Dietary Supplements, Prebiotic and Probiotic & Phytonutrients. Market outlook for overall nutraceutical market as well as the aforementioned sub-segments has been provided for the period 2021-27.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global nutraceuticals market.

The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Segmentation by Type

? Functional Food

? Functional Beverage

? Dietary Supplements

Market Segmentation by Application

? Prebiotic and Probiotic

? Phytonutrients

Geographical Coverage

? The US

? Europe

? Japan

? China

? India

Companies Coverage

? Royal DSM N.V.

? DuPont (U.S.A)

? Cargill (U.S.A)

? ADM (U.S.A)

? BASF (Germany)

Nutraceuticals are natural bioactive, chemical compounds with health promoting characteristics. It is available in extracted form such as functional food/beverages, dietary supplements, and any other type of food with health benefits. With growing health consciousness among consumers around the world, a paradigm shift is largely witnessed in consumer?s food preference shifting from synthetic ingredients towards natural and organic foods, beverages and supplements.

Nutraceuticals are expected to play a central role in preventative healthcare especially in mitigating effect of lifestyle-related diseases in ageing population, by making healthier choices earlier in life. Consumers also largely share the perception that the onset of many chronic diseases can be prevented with intake of proper nutritious diet.

Growth of global nutraceutical market is driven by ageing population, rise in disposable income, increasing healthcare awareness, higher incidences of allergies and intolerance and increasing demand from emerging economies. However, the market faces several challenges related to regulatory issues, lack of product standardization, dearth of quality raw materials and high pricing of products. The market is characterized by leading trends such growth in mergers & acquisition activities, demand for clean label products, preference for natural & organic ingredients and food, focus on sustainability, etc.

Future forecasts of nutraceutical market overall and across various sub-segments till 2027 is provided in the report. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global nutraceutical market.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @

