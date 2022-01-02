Medical Robotic Systems Market 2021 Industry Growth Analysis by Key Players, Segments, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

The report Global Medical Robotic Systems Market – Focus on Orthopedic Robotic Surgery Market Outlook 2027 provides an in-depth analysis of global medical robotic systems market and robotic surgery market with focus on orthopedics segment. The industry has worldwide been acknowledged as a technological field with major breakthrough expected in upcoming years.

Growth of the industry is attributed to use of robotic surgery for treatment of various chronic diseases such as arthritis, cancer, respiratory diseases and cardiovascular diseases. These diseases are more prevalent in ageing population. Hence growing incidence of chronic diseases, ageing population, high precision rate associated with surgical robots and rise in demand of robotic surgery in emerging markets are seen as major growth drivers of the industry. However, factors such as high regulatory risk, medical device recalls, lack of trained workforce and high-entry level costs are major restraints.

Global Medical Robotics market is dominated by Intutive Surgical Inc., Stryker Corporation, Accuray Inc., Hansen Medical, Inc., among others. Intutive Surgical Inc., Stryker Corporation and Accuray Inc. are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, financial and business strategies.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Advent of medical robots has been inflection point in global medical devices industry. Medical robotic systems encompass robots primarily used in medical sciences all over the world. It consists of robotic systems such as Surgical Robots, Rehabilitation robots, Hospital Robots, etc. as well as Instrument and Accessories. Within span on last 25 years, surgical robots have proliferated to new heights of innovation and development from a niche research field restricted to laboratories. With ongoing research and development in the industry, surgical robotic has worldwide been acknowledged as a technological field with major breakthrough expected in upcoming years.

Robotic surgery advocates minimally invasive surgery with widespread adoption in various areas. Treatment of several chronic diseases such as arthritis, cancer, respiratory diseases and cardiovascular diseases require surgery. Chronic diseases are also seen to aggravate with ageing. Growth of the robotic surgery industry is largely attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing geriatric population. Furthermore, high precision rate associated with surgical robots and rise in demand of robotic surgery in emerging markets are also driving growth of the industry. However, major industry restraints include regulatory risk, medical device recalls, lack of trained workforce and high-entry level costs.

The report provides detailed market analysis of orthopedic robotic surgery market with information on its installed base in the global as well as the US markets. Minimally invasive robotic surgery has been elaborated with detailed analysis of Intutive Surgical?s breakthrough platform, da Vinci Surgical Systems. Present scenario as well as forecasted market outlook for medical robotic systems, robotic surgery and orthopedic robotic surgery up till 2021 is covered in the report. Furthermore, key industry players have been prudently analyzed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global medical robotics and orthopedic robotic surgery market.

What is the aim of the report?

The market report presents the estimated market size, by the end of the forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

