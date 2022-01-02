Internet of Things (IoT) in Transportation Market CAGR of 17% 2021 Growth Analysis by Key Players, Globally Effective Factors, Trends, Business Plans and Forecast to 2030

The report ?Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Transportation Market by Technology (Navigation System, Telematics, Infotainment, ADAS, Semiconductor, Sensors) – Outlook 2020? provides an in-depth analysis of incorporation of IoT in transportation segment which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17% in the forecasted period 2016-20.

The report is segmented on the basis of major technologies used to enable this with detailed current and forecasted market outlook. Growth of the industry is fuelled by emergence of driverless cars, enhanced safety feature with use of ADAS, Government support and higher efficiency in transportation and logistics with connectivity.

However, rise of cyber threat with IoT in transportation, integration complexities of disparate systems and security and privacy risks associated with connectivity solutions are the major factors restraining the growth and adoption of IoT solutions in transportation segment.

Global IoT Transportation market is dominated by few major companies, of which Alcatel Lucent, AT&T and Cisco Systems Inc have been profiled in the report.

Technological Coverage

? Navigation Systems

? Automotive Semiconductor

? Telematics

? Infotainment

? ADAS

? Sensors

Key Vendors

? Alcatel-Lucent

? AT&T

? Cisco Systems

Businesses all over the world are undergoing digital transformation and transportation is no exception. Internet of Things (IoT) with its ubiquitous network of interconnected objects facilitates data-driven decision making by monitoring and managing objects in real-time. Incorporation of IoT in transportation enables better connectivity and safety which is also eponymous to Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS).

Connected cars and automated transportation are some massive strides that have been possible by integration of ?smart devices? and ?smart Sensors? in automotives. IoT is increasingly getting embraced in all modes ranging from lightweight automotives to logistics and fleet management.

According to the report, global IoT spending in Transportation industry is reported to grow at second highest rate in the upcoming years. Global IoT Transportation market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 18% in the period 2016-20.

Growth of the industry is fuelled by emergence of driverless cars, enhanced safety feature with use of ADAS, Government support and higher efficiency in transportation and logistics with connectivity.

However, rise of cyber threat with IoT in transportation, integration complexities of disparate systems and security and privacy risks associated with connectivity solutions are the major factors restraining the growth and adoption of IoT solutions in transportation segment. Key trends prevailing in the industry includes advent of connected cars, intelligent mobility, provision of ?Onboard Diagnostics? in logistics and high positional accuracy with use of UDR.

The report provides detailed market analysis of key technologies enabling IoT in transportation domain. These technologies include Navigation Systems, Automotive Semiconductor, Telematics, Infotainment, ADAS and Sensors. Present scenario as well as forecasted market outlook for aforementioned technologies up till 2020 is covered in the report. Furthermore, key industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major industry players providing IoT solutions in the transportation segment includes Alcatel Lucent, AT&T, Cisco Systems Inc, IBM and Intel, among others. Alcatel Lucent, AT&T and Cisco Systems Inc are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, financial and business strategies. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global IoT transportation market.

