Aerospace & Defense Market 2021 Key Players Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trend, Gross Margin, Demand and Forecast by 2030

According to a new report by Rockville Research, the global aerospace and defence market is estimated to be valued at 1600 billion in the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% in the period 2019 to 2025. Growth of the market is driven by factors such as boom in commercial aircrafts segment, surge in global airline traffic, and rise in military expenditure.

The aerospace and defence industry comprises of companies dealing with manufacturing of civil and military procurements. Global aerospace industry has undergone rapid transition over recent years as traditional leading market players have experienced coldness in domestic markets. Moreover, increased geopolitical uncertainty has led to higher defence spending.

Global aerospace and defence industry is increasingly witnessing higher demand for next-generation, fuel-efficient aircrafts. This move is mainly seen as a result of rise in oil prices which is negatively impacting growth of the industry.

REPORT SCOPE

This report “Global Aerospace & Defence Market [(By Region – North America (The US & Mexico), Europe (The UK, Germany & France) & Asia Pacific (Japan, China & India)] Outlook 2025” provides a detailed analysis of the global aerospace and defence market from qualitative and quantitative outlooks during the forecast period across various market segments. It also provides coverage on market dynamics with potential impact on the market during the forecast period and an in-depth analysis of the leading companies operating in the market.

Market sizing Revenue in Billions & CAGR for the period 2019 to 2025

Geographical coverage North America (The US & Mexico), Asia Pacific (Japan, China & India) and Europe (The UK, Germany & France)

Vendor scope Airbus Group SE, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corp, United Technologies Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd

Report coverage Revenue forecast, market share analysis, company analysis, competitive landscape, market growth drivers, market restraints, market trends and company profiles

SEGMENTS COVERED

The report provides revenue forecasts for global, regional and country levels. It also provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. For the purpose of research, Rockville Research has provided regional and country-wise analysis of global aerospace and defense market:-

Regional Outlook, Revenue

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

Country Outlook, Revenue

– The US

– Mexico

– The UK

– France

– Germany

– Japan

– China

– India

Vendors Outlook, Revenue

– Airbus Group SE

– The Boeing Company

– Lockheed Martin Corp

– United Technologies Corporation

– Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd

Target Audience

– Aerospace & Defence Manufacturers

– Raw Material Suppliers

– End Users

– Research Professionals

– Investment Banks

– Regulatory Bodies

– Government

Key questions answered in the report

– Historical market size in terms of value of aerospace and defence industry from 2014 to 2018 in Billions.

– Projected market growth in the forecasted period 2019 to 2025 with estimated revenue for each year in Billions.

– Regional and country of aerospace and defence industry in the period 2014 to 2025 in Billions.

– Market drivers, restraints and industry trends that has impact on revenue.

Customization

We provide customization of the study in order to provide specific information as sought by the client. Contact us at info@rockvilleresearch.com.

