Burnley's Matt Lowton hit by bottle during loss at Leeds

Leeds United's Jack Harrison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game , during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds Unite... Leeds United's Jack Harrison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game , during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Burnley, at Elland Road, in Leeds. England, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

A match steward removes a soft drink bottle, thrown on the pitch after it hit Burnley's Matthew Lowton on the head, during the English Premier League ... A match steward removes a soft drink bottle, thrown on the pitch after it hit Burnley's Matthew Lowton on the head, during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Burnley, at Elland Road, in Leeds. England, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

A soft drink bottle lies on the pitch after hitting Burnley's Matthew Lowton on the head, during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds... A soft drink bottle lies on the pitch after hitting Burnley's Matthew Lowton on the head, during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Burnley, at Elland Road, in Leeds. England, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

Referee Paul Tierney looks at Burnley's Matthew Lowton after he was hit on the head with a bottle thrown from the stands , during the English Premier ... Referee Paul Tierney looks at Burnley's Matthew Lowton after he was hit on the head with a bottle thrown from the stands , during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Burnley, at Elland Road, in Leeds. England, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

LEEDS, England (AP) — Stuart Dallas and Dan James scored second-half goals as Leeds beat Burnley 3-1 to help its Premier League survival chances on Sunday.

Jack Harrison’s first-half opener for Leeds was canceled out by Maxwel Cornet’s fine free kick. During the Burnley celebrations, defender Matt Lowton was hit by a plastic bottle thrown from the home fans.

A thumping drive from Dallas put Leeds in front in the 77th minute and James sealed the team’s first league win since the end of November with a stoppage-time header.

Leeds halted a run of three straight losses and climbed eight points clear of Sean Dyche’s side, which remains third from bottom in the relegation zone.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports