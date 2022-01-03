Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Brighton wins 3-2 at Everton, adding to pressure on Benitez

By Associated Press
2022/01/03 00:24
Brighton's Dan Burn, center, heads the ball to score his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brighto...
Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister, center, scores past Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer mat...
Everton's head coach Rafael Benitez gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brighton at Goodison Park stadium in L...

Brighton's Dan Burn, center, heads the ball to score his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brighto...

Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister, center, scores past Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer mat...

Everton's head coach Rafael Benitez gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Brighton at Goodison Park stadium in L...

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Alexis Mac Allister scored twice to lead Brighton to a 3-2 win at Everton that piled more pressure on manager Rafael Benitez on Sunday.

Even the long-awaited return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin after almost five months out with a thigh injury failed to change Everton's fortunes, with the striker’s main contribution being a missed first-half penalty.

By then the home side were already 2-0 down after Mac Allister’s opener in the third minute was followed by a header from Dan Burn in the 21st.

Everton conceded the first goal for the 14th time in 20 matches this season in the Premier League and seventh time in succession.

While academy graduate Anthony Gordon scored his first two goals for Everton in the 53rd and 76th minutes, Mac Allister’s second in between that double made it an unhappy start to 2022 for Benitez, whose side have now won just once in the last 12 matches.

Everton is 15th in the 20-team standing, while Brighton is in eighth place.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-03 02:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve firework display rings in 2022
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve firework display rings in 2022
HH-60W helicopters too expensive for Taiwan
HH-60W helicopters too expensive for Taiwan
Round-the-island cyclists fined for using east Taiwan highway
Round-the-island cyclists fined for using east Taiwan highway
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE
Taiwan singer Show Lo makes comeback with New Year concert
Taiwan singer Show Lo makes comeback with New Year concert
Scenic spot on Taiwan's Alishan reopens after 22 years
Scenic spot on Taiwan's Alishan reopens after 22 years
Taiwan confirms 3 quarantine hotel cases as Omicron infections
Taiwan confirms 3 quarantine hotel cases as Omicron infections
"