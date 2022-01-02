THROUGH JANUARY 1
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|24
|1387
|43
|1.86
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|22
|1284
|41
|1.92
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|24
|1462
|47
|1.93
|Keith Kinkaid
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|60
|2
|2.00
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|22
|1328
|45
|2.03
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|24
|1457
|52
|2.14
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|20
|1146
|42
|2.20
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|26
|1527
|57
|2.24
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|10
|535
|20
|2.24
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|18
|1035
|39
|2.26
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|14
|838
|32
|2.29
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|10
|511
|20
|2.35
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|21
|1242
|49
|2.37
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|15
|837
|34
|2.44
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|1172
|48
|2.46
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|21
|1190
|49
|2.47
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|6
|360
|15
|2.50
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|16
|908
|38
|2.51
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|27
|1602
|68
|2.55
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|13
|776
|33
|2.55
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|24
|1457
|17
|4
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|22
|1284
|17
|5
|0
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|26
|1527
|16
|9
|1
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|24
|1387
|16
|5
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|27
|1602
|15
|11
|1
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|24
|1462
|15
|5
|4
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|24
|1419
|15
|8
|1
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|24
|1383
|14
|9
|0
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|21
|1190
|14
|3
|2
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|20
|1146
|14
|4
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|19
|1082
|13
|5
|0
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|18
|1029
|13
|2
|2
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|21
|1143
|12
|8
|1
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|19
|1088
|12
|6
|1
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|25
|1515
|11
|8
|6
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|24
|1406
|11
|9
|4
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|22
|1328
|11
|6
|5
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|18
|1035
|11
|5
|1
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|21
|1242
|10
|7
|4
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|19
|1143
|10
|6
|3
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|24
|1387
|43
|661
|.939
|16
|5
|2
|Keith Kinkaid
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|60
|2
|29
|.935
|1
|0
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|24
|1462
|47
|647
|.932
|15
|5
|4
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|20
|1146
|42
|575
|.932
|14
|4
|2
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|22
|1284
|41
|540
|.929
|17
|5
|0
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|22
|1328
|45
|585
|.929
|11
|6
|5
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|24
|1457
|52
|671
|.928
|17
|4
|3
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|18
|1035
|39
|503
|.928
|11
|5
|1
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|26
|1527
|57
|705
|.925
|16
|9
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|1172
|48
|589
|.925
|8
|7
|5
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|21
|1242
|49
|589
|.923
|10
|7
|4
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|15
|837
|34
|403
|.922
|5
|7
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|10
|535
|20
|237
|.922
|7
|2
|0
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|6
|360
|15
|175
|.921
|4
|2
|0
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|27
|1602
|68
|785
|.920
|15
|11
|1
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|13
|776
|33
|374
|.919
|8
|5
|0
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|21
|1190
|49
|547
|.918
|14
|3
|2
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|19
|1115
|51
|568
|.918
|7
|8
|4
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|14
|838
|32
|354
|.917
|7
|5
|2
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Detroit
|21
|1164
|54
|591
|.916
|9
|7
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|22
|1328
|5
|11
|6
|5
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|24
|1387
|4
|16
|5
|2
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|24
|1462
|3
|15
|5
|4
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|1172
|3
|8
|7
|5
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|18
|1029
|3
|13
|2
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|26
|1527
|2
|16
|9
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|24
|1457
|2
|17
|4
|3
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|23
|1315
|2
|5
|15
|2
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|21
|1242
|2
|10
|7
|4
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|20
|1155
|2
|9
|10
|1
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|18
|981
|2
|7
|6
|3
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|10
|563
|2
|6
|2
|1
|Daniel Vladar
|Calgary
|7
|429
|2
|5
|1
|1