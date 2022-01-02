All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|27
|17
|7
|2
|1
|37
|88
|75
|Hartford
|25
|14
|7
|2
|2
|32
|81
|73
|Hershey
|25
|14
|8
|2
|1
|31
|80
|74
|Charlotte
|27
|14
|11
|2
|0
|30
|91
|79
|Providence
|24
|12
|8
|3
|1
|28
|67
|63
|Bridgeport
|31
|10
|16
|2
|3
|25
|79
|97
|Lehigh Valley
|25
|8
|11
|4
|2
|22
|66
|81
|WB/Scranton
|24
|9
|12
|1
|2
|21
|53
|81
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|22
|18
|1
|3
|0
|39
|80
|46
|Rochester
|25
|16
|9
|0
|0
|32
|97
|93
|Laval
|24
|12
|10
|2
|0
|26
|84
|84
|Cleveland
|24
|10
|8
|3
|3
|26
|72
|76
|Toronto
|23
|11
|10
|1
|1
|24
|70
|79
|Belleville
|24
|12
|12
|0
|0
|24
|68
|69
|Syracuse
|21
|8
|10
|2
|1
|19
|61
|72
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|26
|20
|4
|1
|1
|42
|90
|59
|Manitoba
|25
|15
|9
|1
|0
|31
|78
|63
|Grand Rapids
|25
|11
|10
|3
|1
|26
|74
|77
|Iowa
|25
|11
|10
|3
|1
|26
|75
|72
|Milwaukee
|29
|12
|15
|2
|0
|26
|83
|93
|Rockford
|24
|11
|11
|1
|1
|24
|60
|77
|Texas
|23
|8
|11
|3
|1
|20
|67
|83
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|24
|18
|3
|2
|1
|39
|86
|57
|Ontario
|23
|14
|6
|2
|1
|31
|87
|72
|Henderson
|24
|14
|7
|2
|1
|31
|72
|60
|Colorado
|28
|12
|11
|3
|2
|29
|87
|89
|Abbotsford
|22
|10
|9
|2
|1
|23
|68
|64
|San Jose
|25
|11
|13
|1
|0
|23
|79
|100
|Tucson
|21
|10
|9
|2
|0
|22
|57
|69
|Bakersfield
|21
|8
|8
|2
|3
|21
|56
|64
|San Diego
|22
|9
|12
|1
|0
|19
|55
|70
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Springfield 5, Rochester 3
Belleville 2, Toronto 1
Lehigh Valley 2, Bridgeport 1
Grand Rapids 4, Milwaukee 2
Henderson 3, Bakersfield 2
Cleveland at WB/Scranton, ppd
Charlotte at Texas, ppd
Rockford at Chicago, ppd
Bridgeport at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Rochester at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, ppd
Stockton at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m.
No games scheduled
Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Stockton at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.