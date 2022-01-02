All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 27 17 7 2 1 37 88 75 Hartford 25 14 7 2 2 32 81 73 Hershey 25 14 8 2 1 31 80 74 Charlotte 27 14 11 2 0 30 91 79 Providence 24 12 8 3 1 28 67 63 Bridgeport 31 10 16 2 3 25 79 97 Lehigh Valley 25 8 11 4 2 22 66 81 WB/Scranton 24 9 12 1 2 21 53 81

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 22 18 1 3 0 39 80 46 Rochester 25 16 9 0 0 32 97 93 Laval 24 12 10 2 0 26 84 84 Cleveland 24 10 8 3 3 26 72 76 Toronto 23 11 10 1 1 24 70 79 Belleville 24 12 12 0 0 24 68 69 Syracuse 21 8 10 2 1 19 61 72

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 26 20 4 1 1 42 90 59 Manitoba 25 15 9 1 0 31 78 63 Grand Rapids 25 11 10 3 1 26 74 77 Iowa 25 11 10 3 1 26 75 72 Milwaukee 29 12 15 2 0 26 83 93 Rockford 24 11 11 1 1 24 60 77 Texas 23 8 11 3 1 20 67 83

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 24 18 3 2 1 39 86 57 Ontario 23 14 6 2 1 31 87 72 Henderson 24 14 7 2 1 31 72 60 Colorado 28 12 11 3 2 29 87 89 Abbotsford 22 10 9 2 1 23 68 64 San Jose 25 11 13 1 0 23 79 100 Tucson 21 10 9 2 0 22 57 69 Bakersfield 21 8 8 2 3 21 56 64 San Diego 22 9 12 1 0 19 55 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Springfield 5, Rochester 3

Belleville 2, Toronto 1

Lehigh Valley 2, Bridgeport 1

Grand Rapids 4, Milwaukee 2

Henderson 3, Bakersfield 2

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, ppd

Charlotte at Texas, ppd

Rockford at Chicago, ppd

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, ppd

Stockton at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.