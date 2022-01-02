Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/02 23:09
AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 27 17 7 2 1 37 88 75
Hartford 25 14 7 2 2 32 81 73
Hershey 25 14 8 2 1 31 80 74
Charlotte 27 14 11 2 0 30 91 79
Providence 24 12 8 3 1 28 67 63
Bridgeport 31 10 16 2 3 25 79 97
Lehigh Valley 25 8 11 4 2 22 66 81
WB/Scranton 24 9 12 1 2 21 53 81
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 22 18 1 3 0 39 80 46
Rochester 25 16 9 0 0 32 97 93
Laval 24 12 10 2 0 26 84 84
Cleveland 24 10 8 3 3 26 72 76
Toronto 23 11 10 1 1 24 70 79
Belleville 24 12 12 0 0 24 68 69
Syracuse 21 8 10 2 1 19 61 72
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 26 20 4 1 1 42 90 59
Manitoba 25 15 9 1 0 31 78 63
Grand Rapids 25 11 10 3 1 26 74 77
Iowa 25 11 10 3 1 26 75 72
Milwaukee 29 12 15 2 0 26 83 93
Rockford 24 11 11 1 1 24 60 77
Texas 23 8 11 3 1 20 67 83
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 24 18 3 2 1 39 86 57
Ontario 23 14 6 2 1 31 87 72
Henderson 24 14 7 2 1 31 72 60
Colorado 28 12 11 3 2 29 87 89
Abbotsford 22 10 9 2 1 23 68 64
San Jose 25 11 13 1 0 23 79 100
Tucson 21 10 9 2 0 22 57 69
Bakersfield 21 8 8 2 3 21 56 64
San Diego 22 9 12 1 0 19 55 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Springfield 5, Rochester 3

Belleville 2, Toronto 1

Lehigh Valley 2, Bridgeport 1

Grand Rapids 4, Milwaukee 2

Henderson 3, Bakersfield 2

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, ppd

Charlotte at Texas, ppd

Rockford at Chicago, ppd

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, ppd

Stockton at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.