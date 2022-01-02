|GP
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|21
|17
|2
|2
|53
|13
|53
|Chelsea
|20
|12
|6
|2
|43
|14
|42
|Liverpool
|19
|12
|5
|2
|50
|16
|41
|Arsenal
|20
|11
|2
|7
|33
|25
|35
|West Ham
|20
|10
|4
|6
|37
|27
|34
|Tottenham
|18
|10
|3
|5
|23
|20
|33
|Man United
|18
|9
|4
|5
|30
|26
|31
|Wolverhampton
|18
|7
|4
|7
|13
|14
|25
|Leicester
|18
|7
|4
|7
|31
|33
|25
|Brighton
|18
|5
|9
|4
|17
|18
|24
|Crystal Palace
|20
|5
|8
|7
|29
|30
|23
|Aston Villa
|18
|7
|1
|10
|24
|28
|22
|Southampton
|19
|4
|9
|6
|20
|29
|21
|Brentford
|18
|5
|5
|8
|21
|25
|20
|Everton
|17
|5
|4
|8
|21
|29
|19
|Leeds
|18
|3
|7
|8
|18
|36
|16
|Watford
|18
|4
|1
|13
|22
|36
|13
|Burnley
|16
|1
|8
|7
|15
|24
|11
|Newcastle
|19
|1
|8
|10
|19
|42
|11
|Norwich
|19
|2
|4
|13
|8
|42
|10
Liverpool vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Wolverhampton vs. Watford, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Burnley vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd
Man City 6, Leicester 3
Norwich 0, Arsenal 5
Tottenham 3, Crystal Palace 0
West Ham 2, Southampton 3
Aston Villa 1, Chelsea 3
Brighton 2, Brentford 0
Newcastle 1, Man United 1
Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Crystal Palace 3, Norwich 0
Southampton 1, Tottenham 1
Watford 1, West Ham 4
Leeds vs. Aston Villa, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Leicester 1, Liverpool 0
Chelsea 1, Brighton 1
Brentford 0, Man City 1
Everton vs. Newcastle, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Man United 3, Burnley 1
Arsenal 1, Man City 2
Leicester vs. Norwich, 10 a.m. ppd
Watford 0, Tottenham 1
Crystal Palace 2, West Ham 3
Brentford vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.
Everton vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.
Leeds vs. Burnley, 9 a.m.
Southampton vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m. ppd
Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Wolverhampton, 12:30 p.m.
Southampton vs. Brentford, 2:45 p.m.
Everton vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.
West Ham vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.
|Bournemouth
|25
|14
|7
|4
|41
|20
|49
|Fulham
|23
|13
|6
|4
|51
|19
|45
|Blackburn
|24
|13
|6
|5
|43
|28
|45
|West Brom
|24
|11
|8
|5
|30
|18
|41
|Middlesbrough
|25
|11
|6
|8
|29
|24
|39
|Huddersfield
|25
|11
|6
|8
|32
|29
|39
|QPR
|23
|11
|5
|7
|35
|29
|38
|Stoke
|23
|10
|5
|8
|27
|23
|35
|Nottingham Forest
|25
|9
|7
|9
|32
|28
|34
|Coventry
|23
|9
|7
|7
|29
|27
|34
|Millwall
|24
|8
|9
|7
|27
|27
|33
|Blackpool
|26
|9
|6
|11
|27
|32
|33
|Sheffield United
|22
|9
|5
|8
|29
|28
|32
|Bristol City
|25
|8
|6
|11
|30
|39
|30
|Luton Town
|22
|7
|8
|7
|31
|27
|29
|Preston
|22
|7
|7
|8
|24
|28
|28
|Swansea
|22
|7
|6
|9
|26
|31
|27
|Birmingham
|23
|7
|6
|10
|22
|30
|27
|Hull
|24
|6
|5
|13
|20
|29
|23
|Cardiff
|23
|6
|4
|13
|25
|42
|22
|Reading
|22
|8
|3
|11
|27
|34
|21
|Peterborough
|23
|5
|4
|14
|20
|44
|19
|Barnsley
|24
|2
|8
|14
|16
|36
|14
|Derby
|24
|7
|10
|7
|21
|22
|10
Barnsley vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd
Cardiff vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. ppd
Fulham vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m. ppd
Huddersfield 3, Blackpool 2
Hull vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m. ppd
Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m. ppd
Middlesbrough 2, Nottingham Forest 0
Millwall vs. Swansea, 10 a.m. ppd
Peterborough vs. Reading, 10 a.m. ppd
Preston vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m. ppd
Derby 1, West Brom 0
QPR 0, Bournemouth 1
Swansea vs. Luton Town, 2 p.m. ppd
Birmingham vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Blackburn 2, Barnsley 1
Blackpool 1, Middlesbrough 2
Coventry 0, Millwall 1
Sheffield United vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Reading vs. Fulham, 3 p.m. ppd
Bournemouth 3, Cardiff 0
Bristol City 1, QPR 2
Nottingham Forest 0, Huddersfield 1
Stoke 1, Derby 2
West Brom vs. Preston, 3 p.m. ppd
Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Blackpool 1, Hull 0
Coventry vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Bristol City 3, Millwall 2
Birmingham vs. QPR, 9 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Huddersfield, 9 a.m.
West Brom vs. Cardiff, 9 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m. ppd
Reading vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd
Bournemouth vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Barnsley vs. Stoke, 1:45 p.m.
|Rotherham
|24
|15
|5
|4
|45
|17
|50
|Sunderland
|24
|15
|4
|5
|47
|26
|49
|Wigan
|21
|14
|3
|4
|40
|20
|45
|Wycombe
|24
|13
|6
|5
|37
|27
|45
|Oxford United
|24
|12
|7
|5
|40
|25
|43
|Plymouth
|24
|12
|7
|5
|38
|25
|43
|Milton Keynes Dons
|23
|11
|6
|6
|42
|29
|39
|Sheffield Wednesday
|23
|9
|10
|4
|30
|26
|37
|Portsmouth
|22
|10
|6
|6
|28
|22
|36
|Accrington Stanley
|24
|10
|4
|10
|30
|39
|34
|Ipswich
|24
|8
|8
|8
|39
|34
|32
|Burton Albion
|23
|9
|4
|10
|28
|29
|31
|Charlton
|24
|8
|5
|11
|30
|29
|29
|Cheltenham
|24
|7
|8
|9
|30
|43
|29
|Shrewsbury
|24
|7
|5
|12
|25
|29
|26
|Bolton
|23
|7
|5
|11
|30
|35
|26
|Cambridge United
|23
|6
|8
|9
|32
|38
|26
|AFC Wimbledon
|21
|6
|7
|8
|30
|35
|25
|Fleetwood Town
|23
|5
|7
|11
|36
|43
|22
|Lincoln
|22
|5
|7
|10
|24
|31
|22
|Morecambe
|23
|5
|5
|13
|30
|46
|20
|Gillingham
|23
|3
|9
|11
|18
|34
|18
|Crewe
|24
|4
|6
|14
|22
|43
|18
|Doncaster
|22
|4
|4
|14
|13
|39
|16
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 10 a.m. ppd
Accrington Stanley 1, Rotherham 0
Bolton vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd
Cheltenham 0, Plymouth 2
Crewe vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd
Fleetwood Town 0, Shrewsbury 3
Gillingham vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m. ppd
Lincoln 2, Milton Keynes Dons 3
Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m. ppd
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m. ppd
Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m. ppd
Doncaster 0, Sunderland 3
Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Charlton vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Ipswich 1, Wycombe 0
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Morecambe 1, Crewe 2
Oxford United 3, AFC Wimbledon 0
Plymouth vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Shrewsbury 0, Accrington Stanley 0
Wigan vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Cambridge United vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Sunderland 5, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Burton Albion 4, Crewe 1
Charlton 0, Wycombe 1
Ipswich vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. ppd
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Gillingham 0
Oxford United 1, Cheltenham 1
Plymouth vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m. ppd
Rotherham 2, Bolton 1
Wigan vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd
Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town, 8 a.m. ppd
Morecambe vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd
Doncaster vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Lincoln, 1:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Wycombe, 2 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Charlton, 1:45 p.m. ppd
|Forest Green
|21
|14
|5
|2
|45
|20
|47
|Northampton
|22
|12
|4
|6
|31
|22
|40
|Sutton United
|23
|12
|3
|8
|35
|28
|39
|Tranmere
|22
|11
|5
|6
|20
|14
|38
|Swindon
|22
|10
|7
|5
|34
|26
|37
|Port Vale
|21
|10
|5
|6
|35
|23
|35
|Newport County
|23
|9
|8
|6
|38
|32
|35
|Exeter
|22
|8
|9
|5
|33
|26
|33
|Mansfield Town
|22
|9
|5
|8
|27
|28
|32
|Leyton Orient
|22
|7
|10
|5
|37
|21
|31
|Harrogate Town
|22
|8
|6
|8
|35
|31
|30
|Bradford
|22
|6
|11
|5
|29
|26
|29
|Walsall
|22
|7
|8
|7
|28
|27
|29
|Crawley Town
|21
|8
|4
|9
|26
|31
|28
|Hartlepool
|23
|8
|4
|11
|24
|34
|28
|Salford
|21
|7
|6
|8
|24
|21
|27
|Rochdale
|22
|6
|9
|7
|30
|30
|27
|Bristol Rovers
|21
|7
|5
|9
|27
|33
|26
|Barrow
|23
|5
|8
|10
|23
|28
|23
|Colchester
|21
|5
|7
|9
|17
|28
|22
|Carlisle
|22
|5
|7
|10
|16
|29
|22
|Stevenage
|23
|4
|8
|11
|16
|36
|20
|Scunthorpe
|23
|3
|10
|10
|19
|38
|19
|Oldham
|24
|4
|6
|14
|22
|39
|18
Carlisle vs. Rochdale, 8 a.m. ppd
Bradford vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Bristol Rovers vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m. ppd
Colchester vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd
Exeter vs. Swindon, 10 a.m. ppd
Newport County vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m. ppd
Northampton vs. Walsall, 10 a.m. ppd
Oldham 1, Scunthorpe 3
Port Vale vs. Salford, 10 a.m. ppd
Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Tranmere 2, Barrow 0
Mansfield Town 3, Hartlepool 2