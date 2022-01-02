Taipei’s 2022 flower show season begins with camellias on Jan. 7

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Camellias Show gets underway at the Floriculture Experiment Center on Yangmingshan from Friday (Jan. 7) to Jan. 16.



There will also be a camellia seedling redeeming activity, according to a Parks and Street Lights Office press release. Visitors can get one camellia seedling with three paper receipts dated between November 2021 and January 2022, while supplies last.



After the camellia show, the Shan-Tseng-Chi Flower Sea show will follow on the sloping terrain of Ki-Pataw Shan-Tseng-Chi Park, in Taipei’s Beitou District from Jan. 20 to March 31. The flower show has been called the Taiwanese version of the famed Kamifurano flower fields in Japan.

The highlight of this year’s display will be the purple blooms of 16,000 lavender plants that cover an area of 1,000 square meters, according to the release. Other flowers include silver ragwort, French marigold, the sweet William, and wax begonias.

When the early cherry blossom season starts around the end of January, the Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival will feature at Lohas Park in Taipei’s Neihu District from Jan. 29-Feb. 28. During the flower show, concerts and games will be held at the park on weekends and national holidays.

After that, there is the 2022 Shilin Residence Tulip Festival, which will take place at former Taiwan President Chiang Kai-shek’s (蔣介石) residence in Shilin District from Feb. 18-28. This year’s display will feature over 130,000 eye-catching plants, including varieties from the Netherlands and Japan.



Finally, the 2022 Yangmingshan Flower Festival will wrap up the flower show season with blooms at Yangminshang National Park from Feb. 19 to March 20.



For updated information, check out the Flowers in Taipei website.



(Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office photos)