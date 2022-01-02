Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

4 Syrians die after burning coal for heat in south Lebanon

By SARAH EL DEEB , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/02 18:40
4 Syrians die after burning coal for heat in south Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — A Syrian mother and her three children died in their sleep after inhaling toxic fumes from burning coal to heat their room in a village in southern Lebanon, a rescue group said Sunday.

Youssef al-Dor, an official with Resala Health Ambulance Association, said he transported the bodies to be buried from a hospital where the four were pronounced dead.

Al-Dor said the family used coal to warm their room on a cold night in a house in Kharayab, a southern village overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.

An official from Fakih Hospital said the mother, 31, and her kids ages 8, 7 and 4 were already dead on arrival. They were declared dead of asphyxiation. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Lebanon’s state National News Agency said the four died in their home.

Lebanon, a country of 6 million people, is home to 1.5 million Syrians who fled the now decade-old civil war in their country. They often live in squalid camps and shoddy homes.

As Lebanon grapples with an unprecedented economic crisis, poverty has deepened for both Lebanese and Syrians. The United Nations estimates that 90% of Syrian refugee households live in extreme poverty.

Updated : 2022-01-02 20:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
HH-60W helicopters too expensive for Taiwan
HH-60W helicopters too expensive for Taiwan
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve firework display rings in 2022
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve firework display rings in 2022
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan
Taiwan opens borders to Thai workers, eyes Philippines, Vietnam next
Taiwan opens borders to Thai workers, eyes Philippines, Vietnam next
Round-the-island cyclists fined for using east Taiwan highway
Round-the-island cyclists fined for using east Taiwan highway
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official
Taiwanese woman allegedly kills father, helped by boyfriend
Taiwanese woman allegedly kills father, helped by boyfriend
"