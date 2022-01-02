Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Overnight storms bring damage to parts of US South

By Associated Press
2022/01/02 17:52
Overnight storms bring damage to parts of US South

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (AP) — A line of severe storms damaged homes, knocked out power and downed trees in parts of the southern United States late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Authorities closed roads in Hazel Green, Alabama, after power lines came down and homes suffered damage. The Madison County Sheriff's Office shared photos online including one of a snapped power pole.

The weather also caused damage to businesses in Hazel Green, including a Walmart, local news outlets reported. The community is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Huntsville.

The same system brought down trees in the nearby town of Triana, roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Huntsville. Mayor Mary Caudle told WAFF-TV that about 280 residents took cover in a storm shelter Saturday night.

The storms followed a system earlier Saturday which brought a possible tornado and flooding to parts of Kentucky.

Updated : 2022-01-02 20:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
HH-60W helicopters too expensive for Taiwan
HH-60W helicopters too expensive for Taiwan
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve firework display rings in 2022
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve firework display rings in 2022
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan
Taiwan opens borders to Thai workers, eyes Philippines, Vietnam next
Taiwan opens borders to Thai workers, eyes Philippines, Vietnam next
Round-the-island cyclists fined for using east Taiwan highway
Round-the-island cyclists fined for using east Taiwan highway
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official
Taiwanese woman allegedly kills father, helped by boyfriend
Taiwanese woman allegedly kills father, helped by boyfriend
"