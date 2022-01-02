Alexa
New Taipei NYE fireworks attract more than 60,000 spectators

Pyrotechnic display visible from both Tamsui and Bali sides of river

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/02 16:36
(Liu Ting-yu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei's fireworks display to ring in 2022 attracted more than 60,000 people this year, according to the New Taipei City Government.

The fireworks began shooting off from the working platform of the Danjiang Bridge across the estuary of the Tamsui River at 8:14 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and the show lasted 13 minutes and 14 seconds. The kilometer-wide pyrotechnic display was visible from both the Tamsui and Bali sides of the river.


New Taipei fireworks display over Tamsui River (YouTube, Liu Ting-yu video)

The city government said the crowd began to pour in at around 6 p.m. on Friday, with some spectators carrying picnic blankets, portable chairs, and a variety of camera equipment to record the spectacle.

Many arrived earlier to visit attractions in Tamsui and Bali before finding a spot for the show.
New Taipei City
Danjiang Bridge
Tamsui River
Tamsui
Bali

"