Killingsworth lifts UC San Diego over CS Northridge 72-64

By Associated Press
2022/01/02 13:41
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Killingsworth had a career-high 20 points plus 10 rebounds as UC San Diego defeated Cal State Northridge 72-64 on Saturday night.

Killingsworth hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Bryce Pope had 18 points for UC San Diego (8-5, 2-0 Big West Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Toni Rocak added 14 points. Jake Kosakowski had 11 points.

Atin Wright had 16 points for the Matadors (4-8, 0-1). Elijah Hardy added 13 points. Brendan Harrick had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

