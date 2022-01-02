Alexa
Taiwan reports 20 imported COVID cases

No local cases reported Sunday

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/02 14:32
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Jan. 2) announced 20 new imported cases of COVID-19, no local cases, and no deaths.

The 20 imported cases include 10 males and 10 females between the ages of 5 and 70 who arrived in Taiwan between Dec. 12 and 31. Among them, 11 arrived from the U.S., two from the U.K., and one each from Canada, Australia, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Greece, and China.

Taiwan has so far reported 17,070 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 2,415 of which were imported. As of Sunday, 850 people in the country, including 12 imported cases, had succumbed to the disease, according to the CECC.
