Netizens share photos of Taipei 101 'burning' on NYE

Smoke from New Year’s firework show shrouds skyscraper due to weather conditions

  441
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/02 14:27
Unnamed Dcard user's photos of Taipei 101 taken on New Year's Eve. (Dcard photo)

Unnamed Dcard user's photos of Taipei 101 taken on New Year's Eve. (Dcard photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese netizens have taken to social media to share dramatic photos of Taipei 101 apparently covered in “flames” and smoke during the New Year’s Eve firework display.

Taipei 101’s firework show has been a staple of New Year celebrations since the early 2000s. On Saturday (Jan. 1), however, the pyrotechnics were affected by low temperatures and light rain, which caused large clouds of smoke to linger around the towering structure.

Users on popular online forum Dcard commented that the images look more like scenes from a disaster than a celebration. One joked, “This year’s theme: a house on fire,” while another took it in another direction, writing, “This year’s theme: when the Chinese Communist Party launches an attack.”

Others compared the skyscraper and fireworks to a sparkler or toilet brush.

This year's New Year’s display used 16,000 shells and lasted six minutes.

(Dcard photos)
