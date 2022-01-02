DeRozan beats the buzzer again, giving Bulls 7 straight wins

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) goes to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) during the first half of an NBA basketb... Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) goes to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots against Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game,... Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots against Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Washington. Gafford was charged with a foul on the play. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Chicago Bulls forward Tyler Cook (25) is tended to after he was injured during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards... Chicago Bulls forward Tyler Cook (25) is tended to after he was injured during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards guard Tremont Waters (51) during the first half of an NBA bas... Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards guard Tremont Waters (51) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) shoots against Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, ... Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) shoots against Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022,... Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots against Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday... Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) shoots against Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr., left, blocks Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sa... Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr., left, blocks Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Wizards guard Tremont Waters, right, reaches for the loose ball against Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the first half of a... Washington Wizards guard Tremont Waters, right, reaches for the loose ball against Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — DeMar DeRozan hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the second straight game to give the Chicago Bulls a 120-119 win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

Kyle Kuzma’s 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds to play gave Washington a 119-117 lead, until DeRozan beat the Wizards in the same way he beat Indiana on Friday night.

DeRozan finished with 28 points and Zach LaVine had 35 points to help the Bulls to their seventh straight win, which is their longest streak since Dec. 18-29, 2014.

The Wizards led nearly the whole game, outscoring Chicago 72-30 in points in the paint.

Kuzma scored 29 points and had 12 rebounds, while Bradley Beal had 27 points and a career-high 16 assists in his first start at point guard. Beal also passed the 14,000 point mark.

Midway through the second quarter, the Wizards were called for a technical full for too many players. Alize Johnson, one of five players on 10-day contracts, was the sixth player on the court.

TIP-INS

Bulls: F Tyler Cook suffered a sprained left ankle early in the second quarter and did not return. … F Javonte Green was out with a right adductor strain. … Interim coach Chris Fleming said that he hopes G Lonzo Ball and F Alonzo McKinnie, who were in health and safety protocols, could return to action early next week. … Coach Billy Donovan addressed the team over Zoom on Saturday and told them how proud he was with Friday night’s win. Donovan could return from health and safety protocols on Monday.

Wizards: Signed G Tremont Waters to a 10-day contract. … G Brad Wanamaker, who started on Thursday, entered the health and safety protocols. … Rotation players G Spencer Dinwiddie, F Rui Hachimura, F Montrezl Harrell, G Aaron Holiday and G Raul Neto are still in COVID-19 protocols

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host Orlando on Monday.

Wizards: Host Charlotte on Monday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports