Wong scores 25 to help carry Miami past Wake Forest

By Associated Press
2022/01/02 10:28
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored 25 points, Charlie Moore scored 18 points on 6-for-7 shooting and streaking Miami won its seventh straight in beating Wake Forest 92-84 on Saturday.

The last time Miami (11-3, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its first three conference games was the 2012-13 season when the Hurricanes went on to win the conference and postseason tournament title.

Wong made 9 of 17 shots from the floor. Jordan Miller scored 17 points and Kameron McGusty 15 on 10-for-11 shooting from the foul line. The Hurricanes made half their 18 3-point attempts and converted 19 of 27 free throws.

Miami built a 27-12 lead in the first half and never trailed. Wake Forest (11-3, 1-2) rallied within a point on multiple occasions after halftime.

Jake LaRavia scored 19 points for the Demon Deacons on 9-for-13 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds and distributed four assists. Isaiah Mucius had 17 points and Alondes Williams scored 15. Dallas Walton added 13 points and Khadim Sy scored 10.

Williams entered the game second in the conference in scoring averaging 20.5 points per game. He was limited to 6-for-13 shooting including 2 for 8 from 3-point range.

Wake Forest is scheduled to host Syracuse on Jan. 8 while the Hurricanes will host the Orange on Wednesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_

Updated : 2022-01-02 12:25 GMT+08:00

