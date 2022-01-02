Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Reed leads Southeast Missouri State over Austin Peay 98-79

By Associated Press
2022/01/02 09:58
Reed leads Southeast Missouri State over Austin Peay 98-79

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Eric Reed Jr. had a career-high 34 points as Southeast Missouri defeated Austin Peay 98-79 in Ohio Valley Conference play on Saturday.

Reed shot 9 for 10 from the foul line and added eight rebounds for the Redhawks (6-9, 1-1). Phillip Russell had 20 points and DQ Nicholas scored 14 as Southeast Missouri State hit a season-high 17 3-pointers.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell had 18 points for the Governors (4-8, 0-2), who have lost five in a row. Tariq Silver and Cameron Copeland both scored 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-02 12:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
HH-60W helicopters too expensive for Taiwan
HH-60W helicopters too expensive for Taiwan
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve firework display rings in 2022
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve firework display rings in 2022
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan
Taiwan opens borders to Thai workers, eyes Philippines, Vietnam next
Taiwan opens borders to Thai workers, eyes Philippines, Vietnam next
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official
Taiwanese woman allegedly kills father, helped by boyfriend
Taiwanese woman allegedly kills father, helped by boyfriend
Taiwan signs Mirage missile system service agreement with MBDA
Taiwan signs Mirage missile system service agreement with MBDA
"