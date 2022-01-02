Alexa
Scenic spot on Taiwan's Alishan reopens after 22 years

Guanyin Falls had been closed to public since 921 earthquake

By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/02 11:25
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Guanyin Falls section of the Alishan National Scenic Area reopened for test operation on Saturday (Jan. 1).

The spot was a popular attraction prior to the "921 earthquake" in 1999. Roads leading to the falls were damaged in the disaster, resulting in the closure, which was prolonged by further damage from Typhoon Morakot in 2009.

The Alishan National Scenic Area Administration and Chiayi County Government renovated bridges, trails, and viewing decks. The administration also engaged local communities to run the “Guanyin Falls Cooperative,” which features a cafe beneath the waterfall, do-it-yourself crafts, and music performances, according to ETToday.

During the test period, tourists are being admitted in two daily guided groups of up to 15 people each.
Guanyin Falls
Chiayi County
Alishan
Alishan National Scenic Area

