Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Perry leads North Texas over Rice 75-43 in C-USA opener

By Associated Press
2022/01/02 09:28
Perry leads North Texas over Rice 75-43 in C-USA opener

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Tylor Perry had 18 points and North Texas rolled past Rice 75-43 in a Conference USA opener on Saturday.

Mardrez McBride had 17 points for the Mean Green (8-3, 1-0), who won their sixth straight game. Rubin Jones added 11 points. Aaron Scott had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Quincy Olivari had eight points for the Owls (7-5, 0-1).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-02 11:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan's Evergreen hands out up to 40 months' salary as year-end bonus
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
Taiwan rejects US CDC guidance on 5-day quarantine
HH-60W helicopters too expensive for Taiwan
HH-60W helicopters too expensive for Taiwan
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve firework display rings in 2022
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve firework display rings in 2022
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
China responds to Taiwan president's New Year's address, threatens 'decisive measures'
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan
Top New Year's Eve countdown parties across Taiwan
Taiwan opens borders to Thai workers, eyes Philippines, Vietnam next
Taiwan opens borders to Thai workers, eyes Philippines, Vietnam next
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official
China censors news about another female celebrity affair with senior CCP official
Taiwanese woman allegedly kills father, helped by boyfriend
Taiwanese woman allegedly kills father, helped by boyfriend
Taiwan signs Mirage missile system service agreement with MBDA
Taiwan signs Mirage missile system service agreement with MBDA
"