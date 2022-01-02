Alexa
Rice leads New Mexico State over Chicago State 78-61

By Associated Press
2022/01/02 09:45
Rice leads New Mexico State over Chicago State 78-61

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Jabari Rice had 15 points and nine rebounds as New Mexico State won its seventh straight game, defeating Chicago State 78-61 in its Western Athletic Conference opener on Saturday.

Teddy Allen and Marchelus Avery both scored 11 for the Aggies (12-2).

Jahsean Corbett scored a season-high 26 points for the Cougars (4-11, 0-2), whose losing streak reached four games. Brandon Betson scored a season-high 23 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-02 11:17 GMT+08:00

