Adamu scores 13, Montana St. suffocates Idaho St. 60-40

By Associated Press
2022/01/02 08:24
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Amin Adamu scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Montana State stifled Idaho State in a 60-40 on Saturday.

The Bobcats (10-5, 2-2 Big Sky Conference) held Idaho State to 25.5% shooting and limited the Bengals (2-11, 0-4) to a season-low 19 points before intermission.

Emmit Taylor III scored 12 points for the Bengals. Montana State now has won six of its last seven.

Tarik Cool, who entered as Idaho State's leading scorer at 11 points per game, finished 1-for-6 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

"