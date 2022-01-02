Alexa
Taylor scores 25 to carry Lehigh over American 63-61

By Associated Press
2022/01/02 08:22
WASHINGTON (AP) — Evan Taylor had a career-high 25 points as Lehigh beat American 63-61 on Saturday, rallying from a 19-point deficit.

The game marked the first Patriot League matchup of the season for both teams.

Keith Higgins Jr had 13 points for Lehigh (3-10, 1-0), which ended its six-game road losing streak. Nic Lynch added 12 points.

Elijah Stephens had 18 points for the Eagles (4-9, 0-1). Jaxon Knotek added 13 points. Johnny O'Neil had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-02 10:54 GMT+08:00

