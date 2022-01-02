Alexa
Elderly hiker goes missing on south Taiwan mountain

Man gets separated from group on New Year’s hike

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/02 09:50
File photo of a search and rescue mission. (Chiayi County Fire Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Emergency personnel in Chiayi County are searching for a man in his 70s who went missing during a hike on the Pilishan trail on Saturday (Jan. 1).

The man’s hiking group reported him missing after he lagged behind and failed to join them at the head of the trail. The local fire bureau told CNA that it received the report at 2:49 p.m. and dispatched two teams to search for the man alongside police and Forestry Bureau staff.

The search and rescue team had still not found him by 9:30 p.m. despite checking nearby trails, and they believe he wandered off the path. CNA cited the fire bureau as saying that Pilishan is over 1,800 meters in elevation and that temperatures there drop below 10 degrees Celsius at night.

Considering the age of the missing hiker, the longer it takes to find him, the more danger he is in. The search for him continues.

