Johnson carries San Diego State over UNLV 62-55

By Associated Press
2022/01/02 08:13
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Matt Bradley had 17 points and seven rebounds and Keshad Johnson recorded 10 points and 11 rebounds to carry San Diego State to a 62-55 win over UNLV on Saturday in a Mountain West Conference opener.

San Diego State (9-3, 1-0) earned its fourth consecutive victory. Chad Baker added 11 points. Nathan Mensah had 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

The Runnin' Rebels' 29.7 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by a San Diego State opponent this season.

UNLV totaled 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Donovan Williams had 16 points and three blocks for the Runnin' Rebels (8-6, 0-1), whose four-game win streak ended. Bryce Hamilton added 15 points. Royce Hamm Jr. had 14 rebounds.

Updated : 2022-01-02 09:26 GMT+08:00

"